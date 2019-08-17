FARMINGDALE - Edith (DeFreest) Falcone, 97, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the Captain Lewis Residence where she had been living for the last several years. Prior to Capt. Lewis, she spent 10+ happy years at The Cotton Mill in Hallowell, moving to Maine from Verona, N.J.
She was born Oct. 14, 1921 in East Orange, N.J., the daughter of William and Ettie (Motz) DeFreest. She graduated from East Orange High School in 1939 and spent her working life as a secretary at Reynolds Metals, PPG, and National Starch.
She was an avid bridge, mahjong, and cribbage player. She was also a great reader and a tennis player in her younger days.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dante (Dan) Falcone, her sister Dorothy Bowie; and her son-in-law Stephen (Steve) Rohrbaugh. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Rohrbaugh of Hallowell.
Per the request of Edith, there will be no services.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 17, 2019