Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 Funeral service 10:00 AM Winter Street Baptist Church Winter Street Gardiner , ME

DRESDEN - Earl Delmore Bailey Jr., 83, of Dresden passed away at his home he cherished with his daughter, Julie and son, Karl by his side on Friday, July 12, 2019.



He was born in Chelsea on July 23, 1935, the son of Earl D. Sr., and Agnes (Praught) Bailey.



Earl worked for Johnson & Johnson Permacel in New Jersey, until his retirement in 1989.



He and his wife, Wanda, moved from South River, N.J. where they lived for more than 30 years, back to Maine to the home he built and thoroughly enjoyed. He will be dearly missed by his children and extended family.



Earl is predeceased by his parents; wife, Wanda; three brothers, Elwood, Charles and Jon, three sisters, Dot, Catherine "Cappy" and Carolyn; two grandsons, James Bailey and Eric Gillar, a granddaughter, Kristy Bailey.



He is survived by three sons, James Bailey of East Brunswick, N.J., Karl Bailey of Randolph, Earl Bailey and wife, Jeanel of Brown Mills, N.J., daughter, Julie Lipman and husband, Michael of South River, N.J., stepson, Ricky Gillar and wife, Bridget of Milltown, N.J.; two sisters, Barbara Thornton of West Gardiner, Joyce Fraser of Randolph; seven granddaughters, Jamie, Harlee, Cheyenne, Dakota, Jessica, Jeni, Brooke, six grandsons, Earl IV, Christopher, Anthony, John, Karl Jr., Mike; 20 great-grandchildren, Jayden, Arianna, Savannah, Glorianna grace, Geo, Nico, Anthony Jr., Karl III, Vincent, Jaedalize, Daevion, Amiyah, Devonte, Ozzi, Kayli, Brayden, Braxton, Brennyn and very special great-granddaughters and his buddies, Kaya and Tesla; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 18, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at the Winter Street Baptist Church, Winter Street, Gardiner. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery annex, Wiscasset Road, Pittston.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website







