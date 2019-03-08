Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwayne Arthur "Dino" Drew Jr.. View Sign

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. - Dwayne Arthur Drew Jr "Dino", of San Clemente, Calif., and Clinton, Maine, born April 19, 1967, passed away on Nov. 8, 2018. Dino was the son of Dwayne Drew Sr. of Knox, and Bernadette "Bunny" (Letourneau) Irish of Benton.



Dino was predeceased by his parents; a baby sister Pamela; his paternal grandparents Roger and Evelyn Drew and maternal grandparents Joseph and Margaret Letourneau; and maternal great-grandparents Joseph and Alice Saucier.



Dino is survived by his son Stephen; grandson Gabriel of California; a sister Tanya (Drew) Braley, husband Mike and their son Eric of Knox; Dino's stepfather, Herbert Irish of Fairfield, was there to help raise him, stepbrother Robert Irish and Rachel (Irish) who lived with Herb and Bunny was also special to Dino; aunts and uncles, Rita Doughty of Knox, Gene and Brenda Drew of Unity, Marilyn and Clarence McKenney of Knox, Dawna and Ray Routhier of Benton, Willie of Madison, David, Mark and Kathy, Peter and Corinne Letourneau all of Freedom; stepmother JoAnne Drew of Knox; and step siblings Tammy McCue of Knox, Lori and Gerald Davidson of Montville and Ronnie St. Laurent of Troy. He is also survived by numerous cousins.



Dino was in a long relationship with Lissa Hubble of San Clemente, she has said he was a very caring person and had a special relationship with her grandfather when they had lived with him. Dino took care of her grandfather, Edward, and would decorate his house with Christmas lights, much like the Griswold's home in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.



Dino graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield, Class of 1986. Right out of High School Dino entered the Marine Corps Parris Island, South Carolina serving four years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.



A celebration of life and burial at Evergreen Cemetery is planned.



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be



made to assist in burial costs to his sister:



Tanya Braley



6 Braley Ln



Knox, ME 04986







