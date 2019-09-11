BELGRADE - Duane F. O'Neal, 69, passed away Sept. 2, 2019 at his home in Belgrade. He was born May 6, 1950 in Waterville, the son of Frank J. Jr. and Beverly (Hilton) O'Neal.
He graduated from William's High School in 1968 and NMVTI (Presque Isle) in 1970. He married August 8, 1970 to the love of his life, Judy (Bean) O'Neal, for 49 years.
He was the owner of O'Neal Construction for 20 years and later retired from working with the City Augusta in Rehab Development. Baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1979, he enjoyed talking to others about God's Kingdom and it's promise of a paradise earth where ones who have died will be resurrected.
Duane is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy (Bean) O'Neal; two children, Margo L. and Micah A. O'Neal; two sisters, Linda Gauthier and Brenda Wilcox; and many cousins, nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Sandra and Wanda, and brother, Wayne.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 416 Upper Main St., Waterville.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers,
friends wishing may make donations in
Duane's memory to:
Jehovah's Witnesses at
jw.org or through a
local congregation
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 11, 2019