VASSALBORO - Douglas Paul Perry, 69, left his earthly home on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, after an extended period of ill health. His wife, Gail, the love of his life, was by his side. Throughout his long illness and hospitalization, Doug never lost courage, showing great strength, amazing optimism, and an incredible will to live despite numerous medical setbacks.



Doug was born to Marie I. and Benedict E. Perry on July 17, 1949, living his whole life in North Vassalboro. He attended elementary school there, graduated from Winslow High School in 1967, and attended Unity College. He was married to Gail Lindsey in Owl's Head, on June 30, 1973. They made their home in North Vassalboro.



Doug was a member of the Maine Army National Guard from 1969 through 1975. He was employed by Scott Paper, SD Warren, Sappi Fine Paper for 35 years, retiring in 2004. Doug was a member of Augusta



An avid NASCAR fan, he rarely missed a televised race and a chance to see his favorite driver, Kevin Harvick, be victorious. Doug enjoyed golfing when he was able and RV camping with friends and family; yearly trips to Eustis, Rangeley, the Camden area, and Acadia were a must. In 2013, the Perry's took a cross country trip via motorhome to South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, and Arizona. Seeing the Grand Canyon was the highlight of his trip.



Doug was predeceased by his parents Marie and Benedict Perry; and a dear brother-in-law, James F. Oldroyd. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gail, his brother Reginald Perry and wife Julia, of Clinton, his sister Cynthia Brown of Vassalboro, sister-in-law, Sada L. Oldroyd and brother-in-law, Wayne E. Lindsey, Sr., both of Owl's Head, cousins Carol and Wayne Brown of South Thomaston, dear friends Rosland and Lewis



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 112 Silver Street, Waterville on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow. Please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to local animal shelters.







