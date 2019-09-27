MOOSE RIVER - Douglas H. Mulhall, 86, of Moose River passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.
Douglas was born in Moose River on Sept. 24, 1932, the son of Henry and Violet (O'Brien) Mulhall. He was educated in the local schools. Following high school he served in the United States Army and he was very proud of his military service.
Returning home he was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Scott Paper and later he worked as a woodsman and started his own trucking company.
He truly enjoyed snowmobiling and grooming trails, crossword puzzles, reading and taking his children fishing when they were younger. Douglas could generally be found in his garage tinkering on his old truck or the lawn mower and he could fix most anything.
Douglas is survived by his loving wife, Angela (Gilbert) Mulhall, they were married on Jan. 31, 1959 and shared 60 beautiful years together. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Theriault and her husband Norman of Jackman and Michael Mulhall and his wife Nicole of Connecticut; his grandchildren, Joey, Joshua, Jeffrey and Sadie Reinhard and her husband, Christopher; and great-grandson, Sean. He is also survived by his cousin, Gary Hall, they were like brothers.
He was predeceased by his parents; and a son, Dana Mulhall.
A private graveside service will be held next month.
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 27, 2019