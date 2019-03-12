Dorothy Schroeder, 92, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019, at the Glenridge Comfort Care Unit with family by her side. She was born in Norwalk, Conn. and moved to Dresden, Maine in the 1970's. She was the wife of Donald Schroeder, and mother of Carl Schroeder and Dorothy Jespersen.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Viola Konitz Schroder.
She is survived by four grandchildren, Donald Schroeder, Lori Decker, Kris Prindle and Carla Thomas; as well as four great-granddaughters, Eva Schroeder, Reba Decker, Riley Decker and Rebekah-Leigh Decker.
She was a long-term resident of Dresden, Maine and a fixture in the community. She worked in various capacities at the Dresden Town Office from 1975 to 1985. She was the Choir Director for the First Congregational Church of Pittston for many years. She was co-owner and operator of S&S Services.
From 2014 - 2019 she resided at the Woodlands Assisted Living facility. She remained active while residing there. She participated various activities and classes. She was known to take it upon herself to greet new residents, show them around and introduce them to other residents. She also encouraged them to participate in the different activities offered at the facility.
She will be missed by those who knew her.
KZB 859 over and out.
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 12, 2019