Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church

SIDNEY - Dorothy T. Cameron, formerly of Sidney, just shy of her 97th birthday, left for her eternal home, Saturday Aug. 3, 2019, at Maine General Rehabilitation, Graybirch in Augusta.



She was born in Augusta, Maine on Sept. 4, 1922, the daughter of Francis and Marie (Nadeau) Turcotte. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Grammar School, Cony High School (class of 1940), and later the Augusta Academy of Beauty. She worked for many years in the Augusta area as a licensed cosmetologist. Dorothy was married to Vinal E. Cameron in 1946. He died in 1999. The two of them spent many summers at camp on Welch's Point and traveled to Florida for several winters. She lived on the Pond Road in Sidney for over 69 years at first in the farm house they restored, later in a duplex on her own land until April of this year. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, knitting, crocheting and sewing. Her nieces and nephews loved to see Aunt Dot and Uncle Vinal coming in their 1957 Black Beetle. They always thought Santa came in that Bug. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary's Church in Augusta, part of the St. Michael Parish. She was given the gift of faith and truly loved going to Mass. When she could no longer leave her home, she would watch the daily Mass on TV one or more times a day. She was a fan of cooking shows on Create TV, coming up with new ideas regularly. Her whoopie pies were to be remembered and should be repeated, just add half-a-cup of flour to the famous chocolate mayonnaise cake recipe, the family birthday tradition.



She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, and also by siblings, Leo, Raymond, Katherine (Phillips), and Margaret Turcotte, and her nephews, Michael Bragdon and Frank Turcotte.



Mrs. Cameron is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Bragdon, of Old Town and nieces and nephews: Pat Phillips, of Eastport, Douglas Phillips and wife, Judy, of Otisfield, Terrance Phillips and wife, Betty, of Bridgton, Joyce Turcotte and companion, Alan Quirion, of Sidney, Timothy Bragdon and wife, Elaine, of Mechanic Falls, William Turcotte and wife, Diane, of Sun City Center, Florida, Valarie Sulya and husband, Joseph, of Bucksport, Margaret Mast and husband, Alan, of Brunswick, Jack Turcotte and wife, Chris, of Arundel, as wells as many great nieces and nephews and Monique Howard, her senior companion who became a faithful and special friend.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, August 14. Burial will be next to her husband in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Augusta.



Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Maine General Hospice. Without all the help she received from her hospice nurses, aides, social worker, massage therapist, and practitioners, her team she never would have been able to stay home alone until she was 96-and-a-half. Maine General Hospice 10 Water St. Waterville ME 04901. Or donations may be made to St. Michael's School (formerly St. Mary's School) where she and her siblings received a strong foundation.



St. Michaels School



56 Sewell St.



Augusta, ME 04330







