Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Sarah Vaughan. View Sign

BURNHAM - Dorothy Sarah Vaughan, 91, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Bangor.Dorothy was born on Jan. 2, 1928, in Burnham, Maine, the daughter of Earl and Delia (Lester) Burt. She graduated from Unity High School with the class of 1948. She was married to Norval for 59 years and loved being a wife and homemaker. She loved playing cards once a month with 10 or more family members and enjoyed getting her hair done once a week with her close friend, Barbara. She also enjoyed having weekly lunches at the Patterson store with her longtime friends from Winnecook Christian Church, Audrey and Cheryl. She babysat many kids over the years and went on several walks with her special friend, Marie. She loved attending all the sport and special events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, because family was everything to her.She is survived by her son, Norval Vaughan III and his wife, Darlene of Burnham; two granddaughters: Becky Walker and her husband, Aaron of Plymouth and Torie Robinson and her husband, Dale of Pittsfield; four great-grandchildren, Cody, Melissa, Hannah and Wyatt; three sisters-in-law, Elaine Burt of Unity, Joanie Burt of Massachusetts and Marjorie Saporita of Skowhegan; special nieces, Marion Peaslee and husband, Jeff of Vassalboro and Sally Brann and husband, Wesley, of Pittsfield; and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents; loving husband, Norval S. Vaughan Jr; sister, Etta Kelleher; and two brothers, Raymond Burt and Lloyd Burt.The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 p.m., with a time of remembrance at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A committal will take place in the spring at the Village Cemetery located on the Troy Road in Burnham.To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit







BURNHAM - Dorothy Sarah Vaughan, 91, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Bangor.Dorothy was born on Jan. 2, 1928, in Burnham, Maine, the daughter of Earl and Delia (Lester) Burt. She graduated from Unity High School with the class of 1948. She was married to Norval for 59 years and loved being a wife and homemaker. She loved playing cards once a month with 10 or more family members and enjoyed getting her hair done once a week with her close friend, Barbara. She also enjoyed having weekly lunches at the Patterson store with her longtime friends from Winnecook Christian Church, Audrey and Cheryl. She babysat many kids over the years and went on several walks with her special friend, Marie. She loved attending all the sport and special events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, because family was everything to her.She is survived by her son, Norval Vaughan III and his wife, Darlene of Burnham; two granddaughters: Becky Walker and her husband, Aaron of Plymouth and Torie Robinson and her husband, Dale of Pittsfield; four great-grandchildren, Cody, Melissa, Hannah and Wyatt; three sisters-in-law, Elaine Burt of Unity, Joanie Burt of Massachusetts and Marjorie Saporita of Skowhegan; special nieces, Marion Peaslee and husband, Jeff of Vassalboro and Sally Brann and husband, Wesley, of Pittsfield; and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents; loving husband, Norval S. Vaughan Jr; sister, Etta Kelleher; and two brothers, Raymond Burt and Lloyd Burt.The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 p.m., with a time of remembrance at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A committal will take place in the spring at the Village Cemetery located on the Troy Road in Burnham.To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.Ca re has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield Funeral Home Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services

191 Hartland Ave

Pittsfield , ME 04967

(207) 487-5106 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close