ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Dorothy "Dot" Helen Marsh, 75, entered Heaven's gates after a courageous battle against cancer on May 19, 2019. She passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones at her son and daughter-in-law's home in Anchorage Alaska.



She is predeceased by her mother, Mable Thompson; and son, Nathan Marsh of Gardiner.



A devoted loving mother and a loyal companion to her husband of 60 years was an achievement she was particularly proud of. Around the town of Randolph, she was known as a highly energetic woman, always with a plan and never known to be idle. Despite her hectic schedule, her passion for family and friends were always evident in her daily life. Family, her church, community and a group of friends with a unique bond self-named "The Popham 8" enjoyed her energy, spirit and joy that her presence brought to any occasion.



Dot is survived by her husband, Joel; three children, Jeff Marsh, Karen Marsh of Anchorage, Alaska and Michael Marsh of Augusta. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Travis Marsh, Jeremey Szady, Maranda Marsh Barrera, Jonathan Marsh, Emma Marsh, Bella Marsh; and four great-grandchildren. Ashtyn, Brady, Ethan and Griffin. She is also survived by a brother, Bill Thompson of Augusta.



A private service has been planned for September 17 at the Maine Veterans home followed by a burial at Oak Grove Cemetery.







