MADISON - Dorothy Ellen Cooper, 78, passed away March 29, 2019 at her home in Madison. She was born March 27, 1941 in Waterville, the daughter of Charles Wesley and Edna Mae (Gatherer) Bowie.



She graduated from Lawrence High School and worked at EST in Pittsfield from 1986 to 1995. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, camping, fishing and family time.



Dorothy is survived by two sons, Kevin L. Ryder of Skowhegan, Steven M. Ryder and partner, Kathy of Oklahoma City, Okla.; daughter, Lisa Eldridge and partner, Andrew Rowe of Madison; four granddaughters, Mandy Spencer and partner, Matt Ouellette of Cornville, Nicole Dubord of Potsdam, N.Y., Trinity Ryder of Skowhegan and Sarah Savarino; two great-granddaughters, Amber Ouelette and Alley Ouelette, both of Cornville.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of family.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Dorothy's memory to MaineGeneral Hospice,



MaineGeneral



Homecare & Hospice,



10 Water St., Suite 307,



Waterville, Maine 04901







