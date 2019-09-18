Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Dodge. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HALLOWELL - On Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, Dorothy Helen McKee Dodge passed away peacefully at the age of 92, surrounded by loving family members at The Woodlands Assisted Living Facility in Hallowell, Maine.



"Dot" was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on May 22, 1927. She was the second child and only daughter of Arthur McKee Sr. and Dorothea Braun McKee. She lived in Brooklyn until she was in high school and then moved to Pittston, Maine and attended Gardiner High School. After graduation, she attended Augusta School of Nursing as a nurse cadet. It was during her training that she met her future husband, Erskine Lyon Dodge of Windsor (who passed on July 3, 2009). On Sept. 6, 1947, she and Erskine were married. Together, they lived in Farmingdale and went on to raise three children, Kathleen "Kitty" Ann Dodge (Carrier), Bonnie Diane Dodge (Squiers) and James Erskine Dodge. In 1976, Dot and Erskine moved to their new home in Windsor. Together here, they worked their farm and delighted in watching their seven grandchildren grow.



Dot began working at the Registry of Deeds in Augusta. She also worked at the Kennebec County Courthouse, and later served as Kennebec County treasurer. Dot also spent many of her days in the classroom as a substitute teacher. She served the elementary schools in Chelsea, Palermo, Jefferson, Whitefield, Windsor, and Somerville. She found great joy teaching math and especially loved the middle school and junior high school kids. Dot retired from teaching in 1999 so that she could stay home to care for her great-grandsons, Samuel and Christopher Jamison of Windsor.



Dot was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star Rose of Sharon Chapter in Augusta. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting, knitting, cooking, hunting, fishing, watching Red Sox games, lawn sale shopping, and her cats. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially during holidays and Saturday night baked bean dinners.



Dot leaves behind her three children, Kitty Carrier and her husband, Roger of Pittston, Bonnie Squiers and her husband, Thomas Jr. of Windsor, and James Dodge and his wife, Susan of Windsor. Dot is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Tricia Ronco Jamison and her husband, Jeromy of Windsor, Rebecca Squiers and her partner, Luke Scarola of Germantown, N.Y., Christine Ronco and her partner, Brian Newby of Mount Pleasant, S.C., Elizabeth Squiers of Windsor, Joshua Dodge and his wife, Rena of Vassalboro, Katie Dodge Bailey and her husband, Chad of China, and Jason Dodge and his wife, Megan of Shelby Charter Township, Mich.



Dorothy was cremated and had requested that there be no visiting hours or memorial service. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the loving staff at Hillside Terrace and The Woodlands in Hallowell. Your kindness and compassion for Dot were immeasurable.







HALLOWELL - On Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, Dorothy Helen McKee Dodge passed away peacefully at the age of 92, surrounded by loving family members at The Woodlands Assisted Living Facility in Hallowell, Maine."Dot" was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on May 22, 1927. She was the second child and only daughter of Arthur McKee Sr. and Dorothea Braun McKee. She lived in Brooklyn until she was in high school and then moved to Pittston, Maine and attended Gardiner High School. After graduation, she attended Augusta School of Nursing as a nurse cadet. It was during her training that she met her future husband, Erskine Lyon Dodge of Windsor (who passed on July 3, 2009). On Sept. 6, 1947, she and Erskine were married. Together, they lived in Farmingdale and went on to raise three children, Kathleen "Kitty" Ann Dodge (Carrier), Bonnie Diane Dodge (Squiers) and James Erskine Dodge. In 1976, Dot and Erskine moved to their new home in Windsor. Together here, they worked their farm and delighted in watching their seven grandchildren grow.Dot began working at the Registry of Deeds in Augusta. She also worked at the Kennebec County Courthouse, and later served as Kennebec County treasurer. Dot also spent many of her days in the classroom as a substitute teacher. She served the elementary schools in Chelsea, Palermo, Jefferson, Whitefield, Windsor, and Somerville. She found great joy teaching math and especially loved the middle school and junior high school kids. Dot retired from teaching in 1999 so that she could stay home to care for her great-grandsons, Samuel and Christopher Jamison of Windsor.Dot was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star Rose of Sharon Chapter in Augusta. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting, knitting, cooking, hunting, fishing, watching Red Sox games, lawn sale shopping, and her cats. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially during holidays and Saturday night baked bean dinners.Dot leaves behind her three children, Kitty Carrier and her husband, Roger of Pittston, Bonnie Squiers and her husband, Thomas Jr. of Windsor, and James Dodge and his wife, Susan of Windsor. Dot is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Tricia Ronco Jamison and her husband, Jeromy of Windsor, Rebecca Squiers and her partner, Luke Scarola of Germantown, N.Y., Christine Ronco and her partner, Brian Newby of Mount Pleasant, S.C., Elizabeth Squiers of Windsor, Joshua Dodge and his wife, Rena of Vassalboro, Katie Dodge Bailey and her husband, Chad of China, and Jason Dodge and his wife, Megan of Shelby Charter Township, Mich.Dorothy was cremated and had requested that there be no visiting hours or memorial service. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the loving staff at Hillside Terrace and The Woodlands in Hallowell. Your kindness and compassion for Dot were immeasurable. Published in Central Maine on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close