Dorothy Ann (Vogt) Knopf

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ann (Vogt) Knopf.
Obituary
Send Flowers

AUGUSTA - Dorothy Ann (Vogt) Knopf was born in Saginaw, Mich. on Sept 3, 1927. Maine became her home in 1998. She passed away peacefully in Augusta on Sept. 13, 2019.

She was very intelligent, artistic, and politically passionate.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edwin Knopf. She is survived by her three children, Lois of Bangor, Chris of Flint, Mich., and Evelyn of Augusta.

No public service is planned. The family thanks the staff at Gray Birch and Hillside Terrace for their loving care.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

Send Flowers
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.