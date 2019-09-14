AUGUSTA - Dorothy Ann (Vogt) Knopf was born in Saginaw, Mich. on Sept 3, 1927. Maine became her home in 1998. She passed away peacefully in Augusta on Sept. 13, 2019.
She was very intelligent, artistic, and politically passionate.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edwin Knopf. She is survived by her three children, Lois of Bangor, Chris of Flint, Mich., and Evelyn of Augusta.
No public service is planned. The family thanks the staff at Gray Birch and Hillside Terrace for their loving care.
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 14, 2019