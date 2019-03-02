OAKLAND - Doris T. Cummings passed away at Oak-Grove Nursing Home after a long struggle with illness. On Feb. 23, 2019, she was called home to be with her savior Jesus Christ.
She was born Dec. 21, 1934, in Waterville, Maine, the daughter of Edna and Frank Lebreck. She was educated in Oakland schools, was employed at Norridgewock Shoe and later, until retirement, Cascade Woolen Mill. She then had time to babysit her nieces, Sam, Ashley and Melissa. She enjoyed coloring, crossword puzzles, bingo and loved lawn sales and music. Always helped others before herself. She was a loving sibling, mother, aunt, grandmother,and great-grandmother.
Doris is survived by her sister, Shirley Kelly and husband, Alfred, of Oakland, their daughter, Sandra Macdonald; sister-in-law, Beverly White and her daughter, Linda; two children, Theresa and Clarence; seven grandchildren, Danielle, Steven, Aaron, Anthony, Joey, Daniel, and Wesley; six great-grandchildren, Ashley, Mariah, Chantelle, Mackenzie, Zachery and Harmony; one great-great-granddaughter, Kinsley Mae; special friend (penpal), Doreen DeRaps. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Albert, Wilford, and Clyde; two nephews, Allen and John Kelly.
Doris will be greatly missed by all that loved her. If anyone could lift your spirits it was her. The sense of humor and tell you just the way it was. May she rest in peace.
A private service for family will be held at a later date. She was laid to rest in Lewis Cemetery, Oakland. Arrangements under the care of Mid-Maine Cremation, 107 Main St., Fairfield, Maine.
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 2, 2019