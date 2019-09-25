Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services 191 Hartland Ave Pittsfield , ME 04967 (207)-487-5106 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services 191 Hartland Ave Pittsfield , ME 04967 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services 191 Hartland Ave Pittsfield , ME 04967 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Doris J. Chandler, 86, formerly of Pittsfield, died peacefully on Sept. 23, 2019, at Lakewood Continuing Care in Waterville.Doris was born on June 20, 1933, in Portland, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Fitzgerald) Cronan. She graduated from Piscataquis Community High School in Guilford with the class of 1951. She received her nursing degree in 1954 from Mercy College of Nursing in Portland. For the next 40 years, Doris worked for various hospitals and nursing homes in Maine. She moved to Florida in 1997 and returned to Augusta in 2011. Doris always had an open heart and door. She was a second mom to many of her children's friends. She was an avid painter and was extremely talented with sewing and knitting. She was well loved, respected, and had many lifelong friends. She was a great lady and had an incredible life with a smile for everyone. She will be tremendously missed by all that knew her.She is survived by her sons, Steven Chandler and his partner Stephan Goranson of Augusta and Jeff Chandler and his wife Laurie of Burnham; grandchildren, Jaqueline Fish and husband Max, Gavin Speaker and wife Mary, David Williams Jr. and wife Rut, Trevor Twitchell, and Charles Penney; brother, Richard Cronan of Reno, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her daughter Judith Speaker Williams; brother Joseph Cronan, two sisters Barbara Williams and Mary Johansson; and grandson Justin Henderson.A heartfelt thank you from the family of Doris to the staff of Lakewood Continuing Care for the outstanding support, love, and care.The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home with Deacon David Denbow officiating. A gathering will follow and all are welcome to stay for refreshment.To leave a message of kindness for the family, please visit







