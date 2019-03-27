Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris E. Harris. View Sign

WESTBROOK - On Saturday, March 23, 2019, Doris E. Harris of Waterville, loving mother and queen to her eight children, lost her battle with dementia, at the age of 88, with family by her side. Doris was born Dec. 7, 1930, in Mexico, to parents. Robert B. and Marion E. (Grannell) Phelps. She attended Waterville schools, graduating from Waterville High School in 1948. In August of 1952 she married David L. Harris and together, raised their eight children.For 40-plus years, she worked hard at the C.F. Hathaway Shirt company in Waterville. After retiring, she absolutely loved her little side job working at McDonald's Restaurants, both at Waterville Main St. and in Winslow. She loved her co-workers there and they loved her.Mom loved to drive out on the country roads and was always excited to tell us about the horses she saw in the pasture. Her trips to Foxwoods with her sister, Trudy, and son-in-law, Jim, were always a blast and oh how she loved her time at the bingo hall and Pogo games on her computer. She was also a avid fan of the Boston Celtics. Mom loved to bake and always made sure we had the birthday cake of our choice...she knew our favorites.Being at camp in the summer, sitting in nature's beauty, listening to the sounds of children and reminiscing of current and past memories brought her joy. Our Mom spoiled us and we, in return, did the same. Only the best for our MaMa. Although it's immensely difficult to say goodbye to our MaMa, we know we will see her again in Heaven. Doris was predeceased by her parents; husband, David L. Harris; sister, Marilyn P. Hawkins and brother, Thomas P. Phelps; grandson, Robert Harris; great-granddaughter, Tiannah Rose Sevey; and nephews, John and Tommy McCoy, Davey Bird, and Rodney Thompson. She was also predeceased by her wonderful, loving son-in-law, George R. Starkey.Doris is survived by: sons, David Harris (Celeste), Dale Harris, and Danny Harris, all of Waterville, daughters, Denise Ames (Darryl) of Gonic, N.H., DeAnna Bennett and Donna Sevey (James) of Waterville, Dawn Starkey of Benton, and Debra Pelletier (Brian) of Auburn; sister, Lois Tash (Don) of E. Holden, sisters-in-law, Carol Phelps of Auburn, Elaine Wilson and Bonnie Drouin of Oakland, and Joyce Thompson of Pennsylvania, and brother-in-law, Byron Harris of Pennsylvania.She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends she loved dearly.The family would also like to recognize the care, concern, and love given by our angel sister, Melissa Gray, the dedicated staff at Springbrook Long Term Care in Westbrook and Compassus Hospice. DBA Foundation, P.O. Box 1092, West Seneca, NY 14224. Or online at:







www.dbafoundation.org . Condolences may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com . Services will be held at Palermo Christian Church 322 Branch Mills Road Palermo, ME on Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. with family friend, Rev. Paul Keller officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Albert & Burpee Funeral Home. If considering a donation, please give to the Diamond-Blackfan Anemia Foundation in support of Doris' young great-granddaughters who have been diagnosed with this life-threatening condition.

