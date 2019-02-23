ATHENS - Doris A. Gallant, 97, of Athens, passed away on Feb. 16, 2019 in Skowhegan. Doris was born in Henniker, N.H. on April 4, 1921, to the late Frank and Carrie Boynton. After marriage, she moved to Athens and raised her family.
Years ago, Doris worked for Sears, Roebuck and Company, in Skowhegan. She then worked with disabled adults at the North Wind Senior Center, in Skowhegan.
Doris was predeceased by her first husband Wendell Fox; her daughter, Paula Fox; and her second husband, Roy Gallant.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Fox; her stepchildren, Roy Gallant Jr., Royann Twitchell and Gail Quimby.
