BANGOR - Doreal "Don" Baker, 76, of New Portland, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at EMMC, in Bangor, with his loved ones by his side after a battle with pneumonia.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreal "Don" Baker.
He was born Feb. 28, 1942, in Winterport, to Elwyn "Earl" and Doris (Clark) Baker. He was a graduate of Winterport High School.
Don is survived by his soulmate, Danielle Rawson; a daughter, Dorilyn Whitten and her husband, Kent, of East Waterboro, a son, Dalton Baker, of Troy; his grandchildren, Meghan Dube and her husband, Gabriel, Jacob Whitten and his wife, Gloria, Patrick Whitten, and Jennifer Whitten; great-granddaughter, Ava Dube. He is also survived by his sister, Gloria Harriman of Winterport, his brother, Earl Baker of Frankfort; a special niece, Diane (Harriman) Philbrook; as well as several nieces and nephews. Don will be dearly missed by Angus and Ginette Austin, Claude Chouinard, Ivan Chouinard and Pat Smoke, David and Lynda Pinkham.
He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Vernice Newcomb and Theola Doak.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple St., Madison.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com
Don loved hunting, fishing, and boating; for this reason the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
Maine's Youth
Fish & Game,
P.O. Box 337,
Stillwater, Maine 04489
Giberson Funeral Home
40 Maple Street
Madison, ME 04950
207-696-8081
Published in Central Maine on Feb. 21, 2019