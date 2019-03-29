Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donnie B. Butler. View Sign

CLINTON - Donnie B. Butler, 69, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home, with his family and friends by his side, due to a brief struggle with anaplastic thyroid cancer.



Donnie was born in Waterville on March 1, 1950, the son of Perley and Geraldine (Allen) Butler. He attended schools in Waterville.



He was a hard worker and worked in the automotive industry all his life. Over the last 31 plus years he worked for Motor Supply/Graffman's until his recent retirement on Dec. 28, 2018.



Donnie loved spending time with his friends and family. He spent many days and evenings in his garage watching Nascar races with his family and friends. He also attended many races over the years. Donnie also enjoyed going to Hollywood Slots and Las Vegas to gamble. The past few years he enjoyed camping with his wife, Sheila and dog, Riley. Donnie and Sheila also spent time on their Side by Side riding the trails.



He was predeceased by both his parents; his son, Michael; his sister, Julia Thibeau, his brother, Lee Butler. and his brother-in-law, Richard Leclair.



Donnie is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Sheila of Clinton, who was at his side and assisting him during his whole illness; his daughter, Michelle and husband, Joey Theriault of Winslow, his stepdaughter, Angela Spencer of Clinton; his grandchildren, Kelsey and husband, Zach Hamlin of Fairfield, Brandon Butler of Mercer and Xaviere Scott of Benton, Seth and Emilee Theriault of Winslow, and Tyler Noyes and Colby Blodgett of Clinton.



He is also survived by five great-grandchildren. Donnie is survived by his sisters, Regina and husband, Michael Gallant of Florida, Claire Leclair of Sidney and Sally and husband, John Sawlivich of Winthrop. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Joyce and husband, Brian Gilbert of Auburn, Sue and husband, Dewey Clark of Clinton, and Mary and husband, Tim Lee of Winslow.



Donnie is survived by one aunt, Beverly Irish of Winslow; along with many nieces and nephews and cousins. He is survived by many special friends, including Jay Galusha, Lloyd Gerow, Tim Gerow, Mickey York and Ricky York.



Per Donnie's request, there will not be no funeral services. At a later date this spring, there will be a graveside service and gathering at his home.



The family would like to thank all of Donnie's family and friends during this difficult time for their love and support.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at:



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.







