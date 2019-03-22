Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CLINTON - Donna Marie Haynes Caverly, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Mount Saint Joseph Residence & Rehabilitation in Waterville, after her second courageous battle with cancer. She maintained her smile and warm personality throughout her life.



Donna was born in Cortland, N.Y., on June 27, 1953, the daughter of Robert M. Jr. and Mary (Saltsman) Haynes of Tully, N.Y. She graduated from Tully Central School in 1971, SUNY Delhi in 1973, and Cornell University in 1975.



Donna grew up in Tully Valley on the Haynes Ayrshire farm. She spent many summers traveling with her family and their prize winning herd of Ayrshires. She had many fond memories of her years traveling to agricultural fairs across New York and the Northeast. Donna met her husband, Edgar "EC" Caverly, while they both were exhibiting Ayrshires at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass. Donna married EC on March 16, 1985 and moved to Caverly Farms in Clinton.



Donna worked for JC Penney at the Cortland, N.Y. and Waterville stores. At Penneys, Donna worked her way up to a supervisory role before deciding to become a stay-at-home mother to her children. Once they all began school, Donna started substitute teaching at MSAD 49 schools. In 2006, she joined the staff at Clinton Elementary as an education technician, where she led a reading program for 12 years.



Donna was very active in many organizations and often volunteered many hours to those groups. At school, she was the enthusiastic BoxTops for Education coordinator. She was also a proud member of the Lawrence High School Band Boosters, serving as treasurer for several years.



Donna was happiest when she was at her children's musical performances, ringside at cattle shows supporting her loved ones, or enjoying Disney with her siblings. She was known for her strong character and integrity. Many enjoyed Donna's friendship, thoughtfulness, and generosity.



She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Edgar Charles Caverly; one nephew; and two cousins.



Survivors include her children, Robert Caverly (Dominique), Russell Caverly, and Leah Caverly; stepchildren, Richard Caverly (Beverly Donovan), Sara (John) Thompson, and Anita (Norman) Burdzel; sisters, Marilee (Charles) Scheer, Nancy DiLauro, Kathleen (Michael) Randall, brother, Gerald Haynes; uncle, George Saltsman; aunts, Jane (Saltsman) Muncil, Rosemary Saltsman, and Sandra Haynes; seven nephews, four nieces; and several cousins.



Visiting hours will be held Saturday, March 23, at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main Street, Fairfield, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Fairfield United Methodist Church, 37 Skowhegan Road, Fairfield, on Sunday, March 24, at 3 p.m.



The family would like to thank all of those involved with Donna's care, the many close friends who sent cards, flowers, texts, and visited.



An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at:



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 107 Main Street, Fairfield.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the



Lawrence Band Boosters,



P.O. Box 192,



Shawmut, ME 04975,



for the Donna H. Caverly Memorial Scholarship Fund.







CLINTON - Donna Marie Haynes Caverly, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Mount Saint Joseph Residence & Rehabilitation in Waterville, after her second courageous battle with cancer. She maintained her smile and warm personality throughout her life.Donna was born in Cortland, N.Y., on June 27, 1953, the daughter of Robert M. Jr. and Mary (Saltsman) Haynes of Tully, N.Y. She graduated from Tully Central School in 1971, SUNY Delhi in 1973, and Cornell University in 1975.Donna grew up in Tully Valley on the Haynes Ayrshire farm. She spent many summers traveling with her family and their prize winning herd of Ayrshires. She had many fond memories of her years traveling to agricultural fairs across New York and the Northeast. Donna met her husband, Edgar "EC" Caverly, while they both were exhibiting Ayrshires at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass. Donna married EC on March 16, 1985 and moved to Caverly Farms in Clinton.Donna worked for JC Penney at the Cortland, N.Y. and Waterville stores. At Penneys, Donna worked her way up to a supervisory role before deciding to become a stay-at-home mother to her children. Once they all began school, Donna started substitute teaching at MSAD 49 schools. In 2006, she joined the staff at Clinton Elementary as an education technician, where she led a reading program for 12 years.Donna was very active in many organizations and often volunteered many hours to those groups. At school, she was the enthusiastic BoxTops for Education coordinator. She was also a proud member of the Lawrence High School Band Boosters, serving as treasurer for several years.Donna was happiest when she was at her children's musical performances, ringside at cattle shows supporting her loved ones, or enjoying Disney with her siblings. She was known for her strong character and integrity. Many enjoyed Donna's friendship, thoughtfulness, and generosity.She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Edgar Charles Caverly; one nephew; and two cousins.Survivors include her children, Robert Caverly (Dominique), Russell Caverly, and Leah Caverly; stepchildren, Richard Caverly (Beverly Donovan), Sara (John) Thompson, and Anita (Norman) Burdzel; sisters, Marilee (Charles) Scheer, Nancy DiLauro, Kathleen (Michael) Randall, brother, Gerald Haynes; uncle, George Saltsman; aunts, Jane (Saltsman) Muncil, Rosemary Saltsman, and Sandra Haynes; seven nephews, four nieces; and several cousins.Visiting hours will be held Saturday, March 23, at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main Street, Fairfield, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Fairfield United Methodist Church, 37 Skowhegan Road, Fairfield, on Sunday, March 24, at 3 p.m.The family would like to thank all of those involved with Donna's care, the many close friends who sent cards, flowers, texts, and visited.An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at: www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 107 Main Street, Fairfield.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to theLawrence Band Boosters,P.O. Box 192,Shawmut, ME 04975,for the Donna H. Caverly Memorial Scholarship Fund. Funeral Home LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD

107 MAIN ST

Fairfield , ME 04937-1528

(207) 453-6049 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close