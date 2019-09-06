Donna J. Robinson (1960 - 2019)
Obituary
FAIRFIELD - Donna J. Robinson, 59, passed away August 31, 2019 at her home. She was born July 26, 1960 in Waterville, the daughter of Prescott and Linda (Hartsgrove) Robinson.

She had many customers at the Big Apple who will miss her as will her family members.

Donna is survived by one son, Robert L. Robinson; father, Prescott Robinson; two grandsons, Gavin and Hayden; siblings, Pecky, Robin, and Bob. She was predeceased by her brother, Lawrence.

Published in Central Maine on Sept. 6, 2019
