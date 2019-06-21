Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald W. Normand. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Friday, May 31, 2019, Donald W. Normand (Daniel Penny) husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, lost his strong fight to Stage 4 Lung Cancer.



Donald will forever be remembered by his wife, soulmate, and best friend, Joan Marshall Normand; their precious children: Melissa, Tiffany, Danielle, Jayson, Joseph, Jay, Frankie and Christina; by his parents, Eleanor and James Greene (deceased), and his biological mother, Connie Turner and biological father, Donald W. Normand (deceased). He also leaves brothers and sisters behind: Dawn, Kathy, Patti, Nancy, Jamie, Pam, Mike, Jerry, Kevin. Donald will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, and a handful of lovely grandchildren, extended family and very dear friends.



Donald had a lot of hobbies throughout his life. People knew him for his great personality. He loved tinkering on pretty much anything and he enjoyed working with wood and spending time on his sawmill. He was a man that enjoyed the simple things in life and the newest adventure of building Joan's and his dream home.



He enjoyed working for Jackson Tree Services for Lee and Tina Jackson, as well as working for CJ Fencing for Jim and Cindy Billing.



A celebration of Donald's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 28 at Lake St. George, located at 278 Belfast Augusta Rd., Liberty ME 04949. Bonfire and fireworks to follow at Donald and Joan's home.



Memorial donations in memory of Donald can be made to



Joan Marshall



302 Back Palermo Rd.



Liberty Maine 04949







