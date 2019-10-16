Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald W. Ballard Jr.. View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Graveside service 11:00 AM Coombs Mills Cemetery Leighton Road Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINTHROP - Donald W. Ballard Jr. passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Winthrop.



"Donny", as he was called throughout his life, was born June 21, 1952 in Lincoln. He was a proud graduate of Lee Academy in Lee, and the University of Maine at Orono. He worked for the State of Maine in the Department of Human Services for many years. Donny loved sports and was a loyal Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics fan all his life. He also enjoyed traveling and listening to music.



He was predeceased by his mother, Barbara Ballard and his father, Donald Ballard.



Donny is survived by his sister, Kathy and her husband, Walter, brother, David and his wife, Victoria, brother, Michael and his wife Karen, brother, Scott and his wife, Lisa, and sister, Sharon and her husband, Kevin. In addition, Donny is survived by several nieces and nephews of whom he was very fond.



The family will celebrate his life at a graveside ceremony on Friday, October 18 at 11 a.m. at Coombs Mills Cemetery on the Leighton Road in Augusta.



The family gives a special thank you to the staff at Heritage Rehab and Living Center in Winthrop. We could not have asked for a better home for Donny. Also, we thank Beacon Hospice for their compassion.



