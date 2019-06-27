BINGHAM - Donald R. Pease, 73, of Jackman, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Bingham with his love, Luana, by his side.
Donald was born in Waterville on June 4, 1946 to Henry and Geneva (Wilson) Pease.
Donald leaves behind his two sons, Donald and John; four grandchildren; his twin brother, Ronald and wife, Patricia, and brother, Clifton of Jackman, his sisters, Dorothy Shaw of Skowhegan, Jane McNally of Chesterville and Jeanette Hawthorne of Manchester, Conn.; a very special niece, Tammy Pease and her fiance, Ken Frost, along with her children, Deacon and Kaitlin of Jackman.
A special thanks to nephew, David Pease of Cornville for all his help. Several nieces of Maine and nieces and nephews of Connecticut, and extended family and friends. A very special thanks to hospice for their support, services and kindness.
Donald loved animals and enjoyed the companionship of his little dog, Baby.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and memorial donations can be made to any humane society.
Published in Central Maine on June 27, 2019