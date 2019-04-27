GARDINER - Donald R. Mansir, 60, of Libby Hill Road, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 28, 1958, the son of Donald J. and Lorraine Quirion Mansir.
Don was a man who started from the bottom and made it "ON TOP." He was a man who thrived to succeed at a business and did so at "Mansir's Roofing and Siding, LLC." Don was a great friend to all and a best friend to most. He had a huge heart, but at the same time, would tell you like it was. His passions were his family, his grandchildren, coaching, darts, always giving to his community, but most importantly, knowing he was a "mama's boy."
Surviving are his wife, Mary H. Benitez-Mansir; mother, Lorraine Mansir; sons, Caine Mansir, Jesse Mansir, and Phillepe Benitez; daughters, Anna and Mary Benitez; brother, Jeff Mansir; sister, Mechele Mansir Smith; grandchildren, Caine Mansir Jr., Cameron and Carly Mansir, Alana and Karah Leighton, Dominick Dow, Regan and Wyatt Fraser; and nephews. He'll always be carried on by his best friend, Merry Krechkin.
Services will be private.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 27, 2019