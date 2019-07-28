Guest Book View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church 26 Monument St. Winslow , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINSLOW - Donald P. Breton, 88, of Winslow, died on Sunday July 21, 2019. He was born on May 16, 1931 in Waterville, a son of Grace (Mailloux) and Louis Breton.



He graduated from Waterville High School and enlisted in the US Navy. He married Jeannine Lapointe and together they would have four children.



Don was a certified master mechanic who enjoyed a well-deserved reputation and was sought out by many from miles around. He owned Breton's Garage in Waterville, then Breton's SuperShell in Winslow before working in the Winslow Public Works Department as both the head mechanic and performing any other job the town needed. He would readily help people whose cars had broken down and found themselves stranded. He was an active and dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus, the Elks, VFW and American Legion. He lived to serve his family, his friends, his church and his community.



He enjoyed roller-skating well into his 70s, maintained a large vegetable garden and donated 105 pints of blood over his lifetime. He was also a member of the Saturday morning French Club that would meet at Jorgenson's Cafe. He also enjoyed fishing, swimming and puttering around in the garage and his big yard.



Don will be remembered for his compassion, determination, his playful spirit and good sense of humor. He readily welcomed and loved the spouses of his children. He was proud of his family.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeannine Breton; his son John Breton and his wife Peg, his daughter Nancy Wood, his son Joey Breton and his wife Heather; his grandchildren, Melissa, Samantha, Johnny, Henrik, Daphne; his great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Shawn; his brother Roland Breton and his wife Jeanette, his sister Gloria Luebberman and her husband Tom, his brother Jerome Breton and his wife Toni; his son-in-law Rick Vigue; as well as a large extended family. Don was predeceased by his daughter Laurie Vigue.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 26 Monument St., Winslow followed by burial at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove St., Waterville. Please visit



For those who wish, donations may be made in Don's memory to:



American Red Cross



475 Pleasant St.



Lewiston, ME 04240







