WATERVILLE - Donald Mullin, 101, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was the son of the late George and Ada Mullin of China, Maine.



Before retiring, he had worked for Hathaway Shirt Factory and Health Tex in Brunswick. He served in the Army and was a World War 11 veteran.



Don enjoyed watching the Red Sox and the old westerns. He loved his fishing trips at Moosehead when he was younger. He also loved sailing; he and my mother spent many hours in the Rockland harbor. Years ago, he deeply enjoyed wintering in Forida with his wife, Mabel. Eventually he moved there to live full time. His children and relatives enjoyed visiting them there; it was a nice break from the long winter.



The family would like to thank the caretakers at Care & Comfort, the Togus VA, and Lakewood. They were all wonderful.



Don is survived by his children, Don Jr. and his wife Nancy, Barbara Gallant and her husband Patrick, John and his wife Sheila; his grandchildren, Patrick Jr., Deanna, and David; along with great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Also his nieces, Judy Hotham and Freda Bailey.



Don is predeceased by his wife Mabel; son Kenneth; his parents; and sisters Pauline Nagel and Wanda Parmenter. He lived a very happy life and will be missed by his family and friends.







