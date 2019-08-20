Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Leo Ames. View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Shawmut Chapel 57 Bray Ave. Shawmut , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINSLOW - Donald Leo Ames, 69, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.



Donnie was born in Waterville on Aug. 15, 1949, the son of the late Horace Ames and Beulah Veilleux.



He graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield. In his earlier years, Donnie was employed by Fort Halifax Packing in Winslow, and later worked 20 years for Scott Paper Co. in Winslow.



He was a faithful member of Shawmut Chapel in Shawmut. Donnie greatly enjoyed singing and listening to music. He was very meticulous about his lawn and yard. He took great joy in working around the house. Donnie also enjoyed watching the TV show Dark Shadows, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. Even when he was ill, he would attend the many events the kids were involved with.



Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Lionel Veilleux; his sisters, Marion Bailey, and Susan Davis, his brothers, Tommy Veilleux, Chegaw Veilleux, and Eugene Ames, and his sister-in-law, Phyllis Ames.



Donnie is survived by his son, Brian Ames and his wife, Tammie of Fairfield; his brothers, Horace "Hoddy" Ames Jr. and his wife, Ruth of Massachusetts, Oral "Buddy" Ames and his wife, Vicki of Benton, and Eddie Ames and his wife, June of Fairfield; his grandchildren, Brandon and Sean Ames of Fairfield; his special nieces and nephews, Brandi Forney of Waterville, Ed Ames Jr. of Waterville, and Melanie Monk of Skowhegan; his special great-nieces, Jada Forney of Waterville and Scotland Ames of Waterville; his former wives, Brenda Ames of Winslow and Donna Vintinner of Oakland; and many other extended family members.



Visiting hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. A celebration of his life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 24 at Shawmut Chapel, 57 Bray Ave., Shawmut, with Pastor Steve Donahue officiating.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Donnie's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association



30 Speen Street



Framingham, MA 01701







