CORNVILLE - Donald L. Flewelling, 74, passed away March 16, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born Jan. 9, 1945 in Bath, the son of Guy P. and Doria (Saucier) Flewelling.
He graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1963. On April 19, 1975 he married Colleen R. Brown in Madison.
Donald is survived by his wife of 43 years, Colleen R. (Brown) Flewelling of Cornville; son, Craig Flewelling of Virginia; brother, Robert Flewelling and wife, Helen of Skowhegan; two sisters, Beverly Wixom and husband, Wes of Michigan and Linda Schallack of Pennsylvania.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Donald's memory to
Redington-Fairview Hospital,
Oncology Department,
46 Fairview Avenue,
Skowhegan, ME 04976.
Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service
445 Waterville Road
Skowhegan, ME 04976
207-474-0000
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 23, 2019