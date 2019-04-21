Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald J. Pruett. View Sign

AUGUSTA - Donald Pruett, 72, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019, following an unexpected illness and brief hospital stay. Born on May 18, 1946 and raised on Chapel St. in Augusta, Don shared an active home life with his brothers and sisters as well as his parents, Ken and Sally Pruett.Don attended Lincoln Elementary School, Buker Junior High, and Cony High School. Excelling in both academics and athletics, he captained the football and basketball teams at Cony while also being in the National Honor Society. He went on to receive his B.A. from the University of Maine.As an adult, Don enjoyed tennis, jogging, and golf- with years spent at Natanis Golf Course. Don married his high school sweetheart, Diane Violette, in 1968. He was a committed father to their two children Tyler and Erika. As a family, they had frequent adventures canoeing, camping, skiing and fishing. Don attended countless practices and ballgames, making it a point to never miss an opportunity to watch his children participate in extra-curricular activities.Don worked the majority of his career as an Energy Trader at Central Maine Power Company. Following his time at CMP, he worked as a substitute teacher at Cony High School, eventually fully retiring. Don devoted his retirement years to his role as Grampy.He was happiest when he could cook up a meal and offer anyone around something to eat. Don also loved spending time at the family cottage on Ocean Point in East Boothbay.Don is survived by his two sisters, Margaret Arbour of Augusta, and Nancy Conwill of Augusta, as well as his brother Jim Pruett and his wife Sharon of Manchester. He leaves behind his son Tyler Pruett and wife Ellen of Augusta, daughter Erika Turner and her husband Rex of Augusta; his six grandchildren Mackenzie Chessman, Josie Pruett, Sophie Storey, Lucy Pruett, Reve Turner, his only grandson Teague Turner; and his great-granddaughter Elyse Storey. He also leaves behind a caring extended family of cousins; nieces, nephews; and in-laws.Per Don's wishes, there will be no public service, nor burial ceremony. His life will be celebrated by close family members at a future date.







