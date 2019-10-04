Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald F. Rossignol. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Winnecook Christian Church Chapel Lane Burnham , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BURNHAM - Donald F. Rossignol, 78, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 26, 2019. He was born Feb. 2, 1941 in Waterville, the son of Oram P. and Cecile A. (Charland) Rossignol.



He graduated from Waterville High School in 1960. He often spoke of how much he enjoyed playing hockey in the neighborhood. Throughout his life, he worked many jobs as a class A truck driver. He was working for Pepsi when he met his wife, Cheryl Kenney. They were married on May 5, 1973 in Unity.



Donald enjoyed hunting and fishing with his good friends, Bruce and John. He also enjoyed having his morning coffee every day at Patterson's Store with several friends discussing politics and solving the world's problems. On Sundays, during football season, he didn't like being interrupted when the Patriots were playing. He was always "just a phone call away" when his kids and grandkids needed him. He was a wonderful cat dad to his four cats, too. He will be sadly missed.



He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, of Burnham; and their three children, Derek and wife Kristi of Weeks Mills, Dion and companion Chris King of Burnham, Devin and wife Jesse of Waterville. He was the proud grandfather of Caleb, Madison, River, Mica, Kameron, Kalli and Leo; and great-grandfather to Miles. Also, his three children from a previous marriage, Laurianne and husband Raymond McCauley and their children Daryl and Brianne of Rhode Island, Kevin Pendexter and companion Janet and his son Deven of Lewiston and Susan Brett of Sabattus and her children Sasha and Robert; sister, Jeannette Lane of Sidney, twin brother, Dana and wife Jolene Rossignol of Florida; uncle Ron and Shirley Rossignol of Waterville; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, James "Pete" Rossignol; nephew, Jimmy Rossignol and nieces, Roxanne Yates and Janice Rossignol.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Winnecook Christian Church, Chapel Lane, Burnham with Pastor Chris Parker officiating.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers,



friends wishing may make donations in Donald's



memory to the:



Humane Society



Waterville Area



100 Webb Rd.



Waterville, ME 04901







