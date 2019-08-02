Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Augustine Catholic Church Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TOPSHAM – Donald E. (Pete) St. Michel, 86, of Topsham, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Bedside Manor in Oakland.



He was born in Haverhill, Mass. on Dec. 31, 1932, the son of Theodore and Marguerite (Greenleaf) St. Michel.



Donald received his high school diploma from the State of Maine Education Department in 1966, attended several Army Service Schools, served in the Army National Guard for 36 years and 4 years in the Officer Reserve Corp. He also worked fulltime for the MEARNG STARC Headquarters at Camp Keyes in Augusta for 22 years, retiring in 1988 as Chief Warrant Officer and Supervisor of the Personnel and Administration section and he also was a self-employed builder in Augusta for many years.



He was awarded several awards, medals and citations to include the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service. A past member of AARP, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees Chapter 0248 and the Finance Committee for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bridgton. A member of the Knights of Columbus Abnaki Council 334 in Augusta, receiving his fourth degree in Augusta in 1973. He served two years on the Winsor Green Condo Association Executive Board in Naples.



Donald enjoyed boating, camping, and traveling throughout the United States and Canada.



He is predeceased by his parents; a brother Robert St. Michel and a sister Rita Lyman.



Donald is survived by his wife Estelle (Gagne) St. Michel of Topsham; two sons Peter St. Michel and wife Sandra of Chelsea, Gary St. Michel and wife Melanie of Winthrop, two daughters Donna Lee White and husband Phillip of Augusta, Gail McNew and husband James of Canyon Lake, TXexas; three sisters Marge Lambert of Augusta, Nancy Clary of Gardiner, Linda Kelly of McAllen, Texas; six grandchildren; and one great- grandson.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Augusta on Monday, August 5, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Augusta.





Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Donald's memory to the St. Augustine Restoration Fund, 24 Washington Street, Augusta, Maine 04330









TOPSHAM – Donald E. (Pete) St. Michel, 86, of Topsham, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Bedside Manor in Oakland.He was born in Haverhill, Mass. on Dec. 31, 1932, the son of Theodore and Marguerite (Greenleaf) St. Michel.Donald received his high school diploma from the State of Maine Education Department in 1966, attended several Army Service Schools, served in the Army National Guard for 36 years and 4 years in the Officer Reserve Corp. He also worked fulltime for the MEARNG STARC Headquarters at Camp Keyes in Augusta for 22 years, retiring in 1988 as Chief Warrant Officer and Supervisor of the Personnel and Administration section and he also was a self-employed builder in Augusta for many years.He was awarded several awards, medals and citations to include the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service. A past member of AARP, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees Chapter 0248 and the Finance Committee for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bridgton. A member of the Knights of Columbus Abnaki Council 334 in Augusta, receiving his fourth degree in Augusta in 1973. He served two years on the Winsor Green Condo Association Executive Board in Naples.Donald enjoyed boating, camping, and traveling throughout the United States and Canada.He is predeceased by his parents; a brother Robert St. Michel and a sister Rita Lyman.Donald is survived by his wife Estelle (Gagne) St. Michel of Topsham; two sons Peter St. Michel and wife Sandra of Chelsea, Gary St. Michel and wife Melanie of Winthrop, two daughters Donna Lee White and husband Phillip of Augusta, Gail McNew and husband James of Canyon Lake, TXexas; three sisters Marge Lambert of Augusta, Nancy Clary of Gardiner, Linda Kelly of McAllen, Texas; six grandchildren; and one great- grandson.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Augusta on Monday, August 5, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Augusta.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Donald's memory to the St. Augustine Restoration Fund, 24 Washington Street, Augusta, Maine 04330 Published in Central Maine on Aug. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close