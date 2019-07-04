CLINTON - Donald C. Bailey Sr., 84, entered Heaven's gates unexpectedly, but peacefully, on June 30, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and close friends at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville.
He was the son of Melvin Bailey and Sadie Bailey Hathorne. Donald was born on March 19, 1935, in Bath, and graduated from Morse High School. Donald was a private second class in the Army and retired first class lineman with CMP for 35 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, and he loved fishing and hunting.
Donald was predeceased by his parents; and his three siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley Bailey; his five children, daughter Brenda Libby and fiancé, Ron Chipman of Poland, daughter, Terry Ledford and husband, Wayne Ledford of Peoria, Ariz., son, Donald C. Bailey Jr. and wife, Arlene Bailey of Rustburg, Va., son, Larry Bailey and wife, Tammie Frappier of Clinton, and son, Rodney Bailey and wife, Debbie Bailey of Sidney; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Clinton Rescue Unit and the staff of Northern Light Inland Hospital for their outstanding professionalism.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 6 at the Clinton Town Hall from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Published in Central Maine on July 4, 2019