AUGUSTA - Donald B. Williams, 68, of New England Road, died April 3, 2019 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care at Gray Birch Drive after an extended illness.
He was born in Taylorville, Ill. on Jan. 10, 1951, the son of James Williams and Theda Marguerite (Smith) Williams.
He attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Mo., and graduated with a three year degree.
Don served as pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Augusta for many years. Don was also prominent in law enforcement. He started out working at the district court in Augusta, then he worked with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office. Before he retired from the sheriff's office, he had risen in ranks to lieutenant. Don also served with the Maine State Police. He was on their dive team and tactical team. He also taught an ethics class at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.
Surviving is his wife, Rhea Sue (Green) Williams of Augusta; two daughters: Jodi Dennis and Stacy Williams, both of Augusta, one son, David Williams of Manchester, N.H.; one sister, Judy Cagle of Edinburg, Ill.; and 16 grandchildren.
There will be no public visiting hours. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, April 13, at Maine Criminal Justice Academy, 15 Oak Grove Road, Vassalboro, ME 04989.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 6, 2019