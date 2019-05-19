WINSLOW - Donald B. Clark, 58, of Winslow, died Saturday March 30, 2019 at his home in Winslow. He was born in Key West, Fla. on Dec. 9, 1960, the son of Beatrice and Alfred Clark. He attended and graduated from Southern Aroostook High School before attending the University of Maine at Fort Kent.
After a couple years, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served as a military policeman. Upon discharge, he attended the University of Vermont where he obtained his nursing degree and worked at Maine Medical Center and later at Civista Medical Center in Maryland.
Don was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed vegetable gardening and had a love of animals, especially dogs. He always had a special place in his heart for his long-term companions Heidi, the St. Bernard and Hutch, the hound dog. By far, Don's greatest pleasure and the light and love of his life was always his daughter, Michelle. Although adversity with his mental health robbed him of much of the joy life had to offer, Don will be remembered for his generosity, empathy, and his readiness to help anyone in need.
Don is survived by his daughter, Michelle Roy of Caribou.
A committal service with be held at 9 a.m. on Friday May 31, at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Committal Shelter, 289 Civic Center Drive, Augusta, ME 04330. Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share condolences, memories, and tributes with his family.
For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to the University of Maine at Fort Kent, a place near to Don's heart.
Published in Central Maine on May 19, 2019