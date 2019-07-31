MADISON - Donald A. Dubois, 81, of Madison, passed away on Jan. 6, 2019 at Togus Veteran's Hospital in Augusta.
Don was born on March 22, 1937 in Madison, a son of the late Felix and Alvina (Mercier) Dubois. He was educated in the local schools, following high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country.
He was a hard worker and worked for many years as a machine operator in the paper industry. It was important to him to be able to provide for his family.
He was predeceased by his parents; his siblings, Diana Labrie, Wilfred Dubois, Emma Berry, Pat Dubois and Dennis Dubois; two sons, Shaun Dubois and Matthew Tripp; as well as a grandson, Jordan Dubois.
Don is survived by his wife Gail Rockwell Dubois; sons Wesley Dubois and his wife Susie, Christopher Dubois Sr.. and his daughter in-law Andrea Dubois. He leaves behind his grandchildren Don , Cynthia , Brittnay, Clarrissa, Christopher Jr. Elizabeth, Hailey and Caleb; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday , August 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Forest Hill Cemetery
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Central Maine on July 31, 2019