GARDINER - Donald A. Cleaves, 72, of Gardiner, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at home with his wife by his side.
He was born in Gardiner, on Jan. 30, 1947, the son of Harold and Maxine (Shea) Hamlin.
Don grew up in Chelsea and graduated from Erskine Academy in 1965. He joined the United States Navy in 1966 and served until 1970. He had several cooking jobs, the latest was at Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston.
Don enjoyed the ocean, dancing, music, and most of all painting. He also enjoyed bartending at the Elks Lodge and later at the American Legion Post #4 in Gardiner where he was past commander, he thought of the members like family.
He was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Linda Palmer.
Don is survived by his wife, Sheila Cleaves; a sister, Judith Babb and husband, Lornnie, a brother, Stephen Hamlin; between Don and Sheila they have seven children: Kevin Cleaves and wife, Kandie, Arron Cleaves and fiancé, Nicole Marr, Eric Cleaves, Jodie Walters and fiancé, Dwayne Walters, Tanya McGillies and husband, Bill, Tammy Jackson and fiancé, Johnathan Dyer, Tina Jackson and fiancé, Scott Mongeau; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Don will be greatly missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 14, at 12 p.m. at the American Legion Pot #4, Griffin Street, Gardiner. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at the old Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta, on Tuesday, June 4, at 12 p.m.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Don's Hospice Nurse Teresa for her care and compassion giving to Don and his family.
Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Donald's memory to the
MaineGeneral Hospice
P.O. Box 828
Waterville, Maine 04903
https://give.maine
general.org/hospice
Published in Central Maine on May 10, 2019