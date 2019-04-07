Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolly Jean Platt. View Sign

AUGUSTA - Dolly Jean Platt, 90, of Augusta, died peacefully on March 26, 2019 at Augusta Health and Rehab Center in Augusta. She was born on Oct. 9, 1928, the daughter of Gerald and Gladys (Merrill) Dunn.As a young couple she and her first husband, Frederick Cole moved from Hallowell to Chicago, Ill. where she was employed as a field service representative for the American Dairy Association. Upon retirement she returned to Maine.While living in Woolwich she volunteered in the local elementary school where she very much enjoyed helping children with reading. She was one of the founding members of Chrysalis Place, the Gardiner Food Center and was a very active volunteer there for several years. Dolly was also a member of the Congregational Church in Gardiner.Dolly didn't have siblings, but she loved her cousins and often reminisced about summers spent with them at her grandparent's small farm in Gardiner.She dearly loved animals and remembered many family pets.She was predeceased by her parents Gladys and Gerald Dunn; and her baby son Richard Cole. Dolly is survived by her cousin Gall-Ellen Kelley and husband David; along with several second and third cousins.Dolly loved to laugh, tell stories and was always up for an adventure.Our heartfelt thanks to her home care workers, Martha, Anna and Clair, who made it possible for her to stay in her own home as long as she could. She was grateful for the care she received at Augusta Health and Rehab. She loved having the health care workers come into her room to talk with her and to watch all the activity going on around her but much preferred to stay in her room. Thanks also to Beacon Hospice for their attentive end of life support.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Highland Avenue United Methodist Church, in Gardiner. There will be a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







