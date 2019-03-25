Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ESSEX, Mass. - Retired long-time Essex Elementary School



In lieu of flowers, and in accordance to her wishes, her brothers Deane and Louis request donations to the: Philoxenia Housec/o Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 6, Ipswich, MA 01938







ESSEX, Mass. - Retired long-time Essex Elementary School teacher , Dionisia Constantine-Athans, died peacefully at the age of 83 on Wednesday March 20, 2019, at the Ledgewood Rehabilitation Center after a long-term illness.She was the daughter of the late George K. and Nellie G. Constantine of Augusta and the wife of the late Nicholas J. Athans of Essex, Mass. Born in Portland and educated in the Augusta school system, she received her Bachelor's Degree in Education at Tufts University.Her teaching experience included pre-school, kindergarten and first and third grades. Prior to teaching in the Essex school system, she was selected to teach in the first pilot Head Start Program in America. In addition, she held the position of adjunct faculty at the American School in Athens, Greece. Mrs. Athans taught fifth grade English and reading in Essex. Here she utilized her love of literature and art, along with museum experiences, to expose her students to a more complete set of sensory enhancements. Her method enabled her students to develop a confidence in the ability to see, understand and appreciate their world.Following her retirement, her concern for seriously ill children from many countries, continents and religious denominations led her focus to fund raising for the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Boston sponsored Philoxenia House in Brookline, Mass. She characterized this commitment as the personal need to do something greater and more important than herself. In 2001 she received the Metropolitan Methodios Diocesan Award for her efforts and accomplishments.She was a long-time faithful member of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Ipswich. She was a faithful sponsor of the Youth Program.Mrs. Athans is survived by her two brothers, Deane G. Constantine of Damariscotta and Louis George Constantine of Cincinnati, Ohio. She is also survived by two nieces and two nephews, Cynthia Olensky, Jane Cowles, John Cowles and Henry Cowles. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Anne Constantine, formerly of Damariscotta.A funeral service will be at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 8 Lafayette Rd., Ipswich on Wednesday March 27, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Spring Street Cemetery in Essex. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, March 26, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the Morris Funeral Home, 45 North Main St., Ipswich. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. To send a letter of condolence to Mrs. Athans' family please go to: MorrisFH.com In lieu of flowers, and in accordance to her wishes, her brothers Deane and Louis request donations to the: Philoxenia Housec/o Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 6, Ipswich, MA 01938 Funeral Home Morris Funeral Home

45 N Main St

Ipswich , MA 01938

(978) 356-2422 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Teachers Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close