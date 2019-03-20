Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Priscilla Colford. View Sign

IVERNESS, Fla. - Diane Priscilla Colford, 79, of Inverness, Fla. passed away Feb. 15, 2019, at the Crystal River Health & Rehab Center following a lengthy illness. Diane was born on Nov. 19, 1939, in Westbrook, Maine, to the late Maurice and Leada (Vasser) Thorne.



She was a Medical Technologist for the Thayer Medical Center in Waterville before moving to Keene, N.H. in 1963, where she and her husband, Larry Colford, owned and operated The Hungry Lion Restaurant. They then moved to Inverness in 1983 where she and Larry owned and operated The Gathering Restaurant for many years prior to retirement.



She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and a longtime member of the Inverness Golf and Country Club where she won several consecutive women's championships. Diane also loved spending time with her friends and family.



Left to mourn her loss is her husband of 58 years, Lawrence "Larry" Colford; three children, Celeste Bolduc and her husband Andrew of Palm Bay, Fla., Lance Colford of Orlando, Fla., Elisha Colford and her wife Heather Kromke of Inverness, Fla.; two brothers, Robert Thorne of Spring Hill, Fla. and her twin brother David Thorne of China, Maine; two grandchildren, Stephen and Liam. She was preceded in death by another brother, Donald Thorne.



Also, left to mourn her passing are her remaining extended family of in-laws, Adeline Veilleux, Norman Colford, Rita Bolduc, Carroll Colford and wife Fern; and several nieces and nephews.



Services were held in Inverness and burial will be in the spring at St. Francis Cemetery, Waterville, at date to be determined.







Published in Central Maine on Mar. 20, 2019

