CHELSEA – Diane J. Bodge, 75, of Chelsea, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 after a brief illness at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. She was born on Jan. 4, 1944, the daughter of Henry Arthur and Oliva (Holt) Staples.



A Gardiner native, she attended Gardiner area schools and married Richard Bodge on Nov. 9, 1962. She spent 30 years of her career working for Etonics Shoe Company in Richmond. She moved on to work in the cafeteria at the Gardiner Area High School where she remained until her retirement at 65.



She was an avid singer and beach goer. If she wasn't singing at her computer or out at karaoke, you could find her at Five Islands or Popham Beach; her two favorite places in Maine. She loved bingo, horse racing, fishing, bird watching and camping.



She was a kind, caring and compassionate individual and cherished her time with family, always putting them first. She made sure everybody around her was comfortable before seeing to herself. She was a beautiful sole who never complained. She had a special bond with her first great-grandchild, Makenzie and enjoyed spending time with her at their home in Chelsea.



She was predeceased by her parents; and siblings Shirley, Robert, Melvin, Arthur, Charles, Norman, Marion and Donald.



Diane is survived by four daughters, Elizabeth and husband Aaron, Sherri and husband Pete, Sandra, Penny and husband Dan; her sister Barbara Jordan; 11 grandchildren, Jason and wife Samantha, Ryan, Carrie, Nicole, Katie and husband Chris, Nathan and fiancee Ashley, Conrad, Kyle, Sasha, Jesse and Samantha; eight great-grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews.



At the request of Diane there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held for immediate family.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner.







