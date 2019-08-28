WATERVILLE - Derrill W. Brooks, 75, of Waterville, passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2019, after a prolonged illness.
Derrill was born July 26, 1944 in Middlesex, Conn. to the late Lloyd and Helen (Holt) Brooks. He was raised in Oakland and graduated from Williams High School in 1962. Derrill served as a proud United States Marine from 1963 to 1967. He worked at Scott Paper Mill in various positions for over 25 years.
He married Sheila Brooks on March 8, 1968. They moved to Unity where they raised their two children, Heather and Thomas. Derrill's greatest joy came from being outside in the woods or spending time with his grandsons.
Derrill was predeceased by his parents; wife; and brothers, Carleton and Clifford Brooks.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather and husband, Karl of Windsor, his son, Thomas Brooks of Bangor; and grandsons, Nicholas Dubord of Whitefield and Jarrett Dubord of Rome. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
At his request there will be no public services. A private burial will be held in the fall.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Grove Center and Inland Hospital for the compassion shown while caring for Derrill in his last days.
Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 28, 2019