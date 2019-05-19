Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deon Patrick Lyons. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





His early years were marked by serious health problems which he overcame, one by one, thus becoming a true fighter for his life.



Deon grew up in Gorham, Maine, Derry, N.H., and finished his schooling in Albion, Maine. He met and married Lynne, his wife of 37 years, while living and working in Waterville. They had one son, Matthew Lyons, of Waterville. Deon's home was located on a beautiful ridge in Clinton, where he and Lynne spent their married life and raised their son. Deon also has one grandson, Jack Lyons, of South China, Maine. Deon worked his entire career, starting as a teen, working part-time for his father, Ken, who managed a Tire and car repair business in Waterville. He would later venture off in his career, joining two other tire companies. He would go on to excel in tire sales.



In 2010 Deon suffered a stroke that took his sight. Although his life was turned upside down, he learned to live with and navigate his new life using his white cane and knowledge gained from a school in Newton, Mass., that trains folks who have lost their sight to become independent. Deon met many helpful and interesting people upon this new path and learned what he could from each one. He became adept at using his computer, went on to author and publish two books (On Amazon under "D.P. Lyons"). Deon belonged to many groups for the visually impaired, here in Maine and abroad, some of them being 'writer's groups.' He led a very active life.



He enrolled in and graduated from Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield, an achievement that he was proud of. It is fair to say that Deon got the best out of the people he met and out of life. There is not a person he met that would not tell you how special Deon was (and Is). He was kind, supportive, compassionate, and amazingly funny man, and an excellent listener.



Deon passed gently into the night with his wife at his side on Friday, April 12, at 11:15 p.m. after a long and valiant fight for his life against a rare cancer and blood clot. After having spent three months in the hospital (Maine Medical and Maine General) he came home with a prognosis of no more than two months to live. He was under the amazing medical and emotional support of Hospice under Northern Lights out of Bangor. Despite what the doctors said would happen, Deon lived two and a half months longer than they predicted, rallying for the majority of his last months and days on this earth.



Deon was a spiritual man by nature. He was an amazing gardener before he lost his sight. He was a music lover, and played guitar. He believed in God and in a far better way of life beyond this. In reviewing his life with a sibling one day near the end, it was clear that Deon had accomplished what he was put here to do. He made our lives happier, funnier, richer, stronger, and more loving than if we had never known him. He blessed us all and left each of us with our own unique memories and experiences, which are the best parts of Deon's essence that can never be taken away. Deon is survived by his wife. Lynn; his son. Matthew; grandson. Jack; two brothers. Barry and Scott Lyons, two sisters. Theresa Fiorello and Paula J. Lumb; and his beloved mother, Carol J. Lyons. He is also survived by many loving aunts, an uncle, and some amazing cousins as well.



There was no funeral nor memorial service per his request. To Deon: Always with us; never forgotten...Life Well Lived, Deon, Life Well Lived!



If you care to make a donation, please make it to a scholarship fund that has been started in his name at Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield







