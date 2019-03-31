PITTSFIELD - Dennis Bragg, of Pittsfield, died peacefully on March 23, 2019, at the Sebasticook Valley Hospital with his family by his side. Dennis was born in Hartland, Maine on July 6, 1948, to Mildred Merrithew Bragg and Frederick Bragg.
Dennis was raised in a military family and lived in many places. After graduating from high school, he continued his education at Maine Maritime Academy. He spent much of his life at sea as a chief engineer on tankers and cargo ships, all the time calling Pittsfield his home and enjoying the company of many wonderful friends and family.
Dennis was a longtime, active member of the Elks Lodge in Pittsfield. He will be missed by all who knew him. His family will keep him in their hearts forever.
He is survived by his son, Kyle and family; his sisters, Deborah Farley and husband, Bob, Diana Talotta and husband, Richard; loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will take place at St. Agnes Parish, 238 Detroit Ave., Pittsfield, on April 6 at 11 a.m. Following the service, we will gather at the Elks Lodge, 130 Middle Street, Pittsfield.
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 31, 2019