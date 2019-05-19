Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Clifton Curtis. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PITTSTON - On the morning of May 17, 2019, Dennis Clifton Curtis, 77, of Pittston, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his loving family, after a battle with stomach cancer for nearly three years.



Dennis was born July 19, 1941 in Gardiner, the son of Kenneth and Fernande (Sansouci) Curtis



He went to school at Gardiner High School, where he met and married his lifelong love, Lois Sharon Grotton. Dennis worked many jobs in his lifetime to provide for his family, but most notably, as supervisor of nuclear engineers at Maine Yankee for 17 years. Once retired he re-joined the New England Carpenters Union; nothing could slow Dennis down. He was a Shriner and a Mason, committed to helping others. But Dennis' true love was his family.



Dennis loved his wife, Lois Sharon dearly, the two met in the 1950s and their love was and always will be, timeless. Dennis was very proud of his daughter, Kathy, a nurse who was always by his side, they did everything together from the beginning until the end. One of their fondest memories was mixing up margaritas after a hard day's work up to camp. Kathy had two daughters, Colby and Haley and Dennis never missed a single sporting event. Dennis loved watching his youngest granddaughter, Haley, slap hit in softball and she loved spending time with him in batting cage and playing pass outside. Colby, the oldest granddaughter idolized her grandfather, she and Dennis would frequently take trips to their camp on Moosehead Lake to fly fish and bird hunt.



Dennis enjoyed hunting geese and sharing gardening tips with his best friend, George Harding, and hunting deer and sharing stories with Pete Kelley, who he considered a son. Dennis had a full life and did all the things he wanted to do, like fly fishing for Salmon in Alaska, fishing trips with his buddies to Canada, and chasing browns in upstate New York. Dennis always said his greatest contribution would be the ones he leaves behind, he was a hardworking, honest, one of a kind man; the greatest, most reliable, husband, dad, and grandfather.



He is predeceased by his parents; and a son, Dennis Clifton Curtis Jr.



Dennis is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lois Sharon Curtis; a daughter, Kathy Lee Houdlette; and two granddaughters, Haley and Colby Houdlette.



Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 21, at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noontime, where a funeral service will follow at noontime. Burial will follow in the Libby Hill Cemetery, Gardiner.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







