SOUTH CHINA - Dennis B. Towle, 71, of Lakeview Drive, South China, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. Dennis was born May 28, 1947 in Dover, N.H., a son of John W. and Ruth L. (Smith) Towle.
After completing high school, Dennis enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and received training in electronics. He later worked for an electronics company in California and most recently was employed as an electronics analyst at Digital Corporation in Augusta.
Dennis enjoyed spending time with his friend, Mary, frequently visiting local South China restaurants and ice cream shops. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and indulging in his hobby of prospecting.
Dennis is survived by his brother, Leslie Towle of Palmyra; his stepson, Donald Sirois, stepdaughter, Jean A. Breton; and dear friends, Mary Freeman and Ronald Breton, all of South China.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his brother, John A. Towle; his first wife, Elizabeth (Czelust) Towle and his second wife, Doris (Sirois) Towle.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, May 5, at 2 p.m. at the South China Community Church. Graveside funeral and committal services will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Etna, later in the spring. Arrangement are by Crosby and Neal, Dexter. Those who wish may leave written tributes at www.CrosbyNeal.com
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 25, 2019