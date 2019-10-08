Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GARDINER - Denise L. Terrell, 52, of Gardiner, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. She passed in her home with her children beside her after battling melanoma for over a year.



Denise was born in New Britain, Conn., April 16, 1967, daughter of Dennis W. Terrell and Nancy A. (Peterson) Terrell. She moved to Maine in 1977 and graduated from Gardiner Area High School class of 1985.



Denise also known as "Dee" spent 18 years working as a waitress at the Olive Garden. It is here that she met many of her "Soul Sisters".



She completed her bachelor's degree in criminal justice in 2015 and began work at the Augusta Court house as an assistant clerk. Denise was proud to assist the community and loved the friendships she made along the way.



Denise was an energetic and spiritual being. Her kind, nurturing and compassionate nature made her the best mother to her two children, Mariah and Joshua, and the best "Grammy Dee" to her grandson, Everett. Her dream was to retire and be a full time Grammy to her grandson and future grandchildren.



Denise enjoyed "getaways" in nature with her fiancé, David, as well as painting, making jewelry, cooking, game nights, reading tarot cards, reading palms and spending time with friends and loved ones.



Spending time with Denise meant lots of belly laughs.



Denise is predeceased by her parents.



She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Mariah and husband Ben Kelley; grandson, Everett Kelley; son Joshua Moore and Fiancé Anya Staszko; fiancé, David Fuller; brother Dennis Terrell Jr.; and countless friends.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Maine General 2 West floor for the exceptional care Denise received her last month of life.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







