RICHMOND - Denise F. Gibbs, 66, of Richmond, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born on Dec. 5, 1952 in Gardiner, the daughter of Francis L. and Marjorie I. (Baker) Mailloux. Denise attended Richmond schools and was a graduate of Richmond High School, class of 1971. One year later, she married her childhood sweetheart, Roger Gibbs and shared 46 and a half amazing years together. Denise also attended CMVTI, where she received her LPN certification and then returned to complete an associate's degree to become a registered nurse. She started her LPN career at Gardiner General Hospital and continued working there after becoming a registered nurse. She also worked at Kennebec Valley Medical Center, and more recently worked at Togus VA Medical as a travelling home health nurse, until her retirement. Denise loved being a nurse and helping people, and she especially loved her veterans! She also worked part-time as an administrator with the Richmond Eldercare Coalition. Denise was well known and loved being involved in many things! She loved her book club, "Read Between the Wines," working with the Richmond Booster Club, and loved being a part of the Richmond Players. She loved to make people laugh! As an adult she had the honor of being inducted into the National Honor Society.Denise enjoyed gardening, and she loved to cook and bake! She looked forward to camping trips and going upta camp. Some of her favorite activities were snowmobiling, shopping, and travelling. Recently, she had a wonderful time in Nashville for a month! More than anything, she loved her children more than anyone else has ever loved a child. Her pets were very special to her. Denise was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Marjorie Mailloux; and her sisters, Kathleen Cray and Paulette Wing. She is survived by her devoted husband, Roger Gibbs; her children, son, Joshua and wife, Nicole, daughter, India, and son, Gregory; her sisters, Francine and Gordy, Doreen and Rick, her brother, Arthur and Danita, her sisters, Andrea, and Allyson and Norman; her special friends, Heather and Fausto, Kathy and Casey, Jennifer and Steve; Pam, her sister-in-law, Georgia; her brother-in-law, Peter and wife, Nancy; John "Skinny" Gordon: and many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Denise would also want you to know that she was the best looking one in her family and that Roger was the luckiest man in the whole wide world. We know that if you are remembering her today you are smiling. Peace. Love. Doobies. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, March 25, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant Street, Richmond. A service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Gayle Holden officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to New England Cancer Specialist, 100 Campus Dr., Suite 108, Scarborough, ME 04074

