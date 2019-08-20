AUGUSTA - Delia F. Morin, 84, of Dyer Drive, died Aug. 18, 2019 at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation after an extended illness.
She was born in St. Agatha on Aug. 27, 1934, the daughter of George Pelletier and Christine (Bragton) Pelletier.
Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Morin was employed by the State of Maine for 23 years. She was previously employed by R.P. Hazzard Shoe Co. for several years.
Mrs. Morin was a member of the Calumet Club.
Her husband, Raymond B. Morin, died on May 7, 2019. She was also predeceased by two brothers, Floyd Pelletier and George Pelletier Jr., and three sisters, Thelma Stevens, Rose Saucier and Doris Hutchinson.
Surviving are two sons, Richard R. Morin and his wife, Monique of Randolph and Floyd W. Morin and his wife, Lisa of Augusta; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Delia's good friend, Sharon Paradis, Augusta Rehab. Center, and Constellation Hospice for the care she was given.
There are no public visiting hours and no public services scheduled. Burial will be with her husband in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 20, 2019