WINTHROP - Delbert Willard Cooper Jr., 75, died at his home on March 28, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born on April 6, 1943 to Delbert W. and Charlotte (Rodrigue) Cooper.



Soon after his honorable discharge from the United States Air Force in March of 1963, Del married his soul mate, Marcia (Randlette) Cooper, in that same year and settled in Winthrop. Following his retirement from Tex Tech Industries he received the "Perfect Attendance" award for 45 years without missing a day.



Del loved the annual moose hunts at Deer Pond with his close friends. He will long be remembered for his quick wit and one-liners. "Poppy" was a great mentor to his four grandchildren.



The family would like to give special thanks to Dels' loyal friend and neighbor, Jason Steele, who was there for him throughout his illness.



He is survived by his wife, Marcia Cooper; brother, Michael and his wife, Paula; son, Robert and his wife Anne, daughter Kimberly Blanchard and her husband Michael; four grandchildren, Kristopher Cooper and his wife, Kimberly, Nicholas Cooper and his significant other, Kayla, Hannah and Ellie Blanchard; and two great grandchildren, Natalie and Wesley.



Del's life will be celebrated with a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Monmouth Ridge Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Monmouth.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to



The , Maine Chapter,



383 US Route One,



Suite 2C,



Scarborough, ME 04074.







62 Bowdoin Street

Winthrop , ME 04364

